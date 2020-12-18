SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. - SQBG

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential" or the "Company") (SQBG) - Get Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sequential and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") issued a press release entitled "SEC Charges Sequential Brands Group Inc. with Deceiving Investors by Failing to Timely Impair Goodwill." According to the SEC's press release, "by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year."

On this news, Sequential's stock price fell $2.03 per share, or 11.14%, to close at $16.20 per share on December 11, 2020.

