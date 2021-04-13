SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - SRRK

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation ("Scholar Rock" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRRK).

The investigation concerns whether Scholar Rock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 6, 2021, Scholar Rock issued a press release announcing what the Company described as "Positive 12-Month Top-Line Results From the TOPAZ Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Apitegromab in Patients With Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)". While the press release claimed that the "[d]ata further demonstrate proof-of-concept for the therapeutic potential of apitegromab in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA," it also disclosed that "[f]ive patients experienced a serious treatment-emergent adverse event".

On this news, Scholar Rock's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 6, 2021.

