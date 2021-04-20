SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Provention Bio, Inc. - PRVB

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PRVB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Provention and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 8, 2021, Provention issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received a notification on April 2, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company's Biologic License Application (BLA) for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time."

On this news, Provention's stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 17.78%, to close at $8.00 per share on April 9, 2021.

