SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Plug Power Inc. - PLUG

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Plug Power Inc. ("Plug Power" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: PLUG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Plug Power and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2021, Plug Power issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. For the quarter, Plug Power announced GAAP earnings per share of - $1.12, missing estimates by $1.01, and revenue of - $0.32 million, missing estimates by $85.31 million. The Company stated that its "[r]evenue and results were negatively impacted by certain costs of $456M recorded in Q4, the majority being non-cash charges related to the accelerated vesting of a customer's remaining warrants."

On this news, Plug Power's stock price fell $6.82 per share, or 13.6%, to close at $43.34 per share on February 25, 2021.

