SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Peloton Interactive, Inc. - PTON

NEW YORK, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTON). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Peloton and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 17, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC" or the "Commission") issued a warning "about the danger of popular Peloton Tread+ exercise machine after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines," stating that "[t]he Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard." The CPSC's warning advised that "[t]o date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death."

On this news, Peloton's stock price fell $8.46 per share, or 7.28%, to close at $107.75 per share on April 19, 2021.

