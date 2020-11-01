SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Peabody Energy Corporation - BTU

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peabody Energy Corporation ("Peabody" or the "Company") (NYSE: BTU).

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peabody Energy Corporation ("Peabody" or the "Company") (NYSE: BTU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Peabody and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 28, 2018, a fire occurred at Peabody's North Goonyella coal mine in Central Queensland, Australia, forcing Peabody to suspend its operations indefinitely. On this news, Peabody's stock price fell $5.54 per share, or 15.3%, to close at $35.64 per share on September 28, 2018.

On February 6, 2019, Peabody disclosed that contrary to the Company's previous statements, production at the North Goonyella would not resume in 2019, but was instead targeted to begin to ramp in the early months of 2020. On this news, Peabody's stock price fell $3.80 per share, or 10.6%, to close at $32.05 per share on February 6, 2019.

On May 1, 2019, Peabody reported that it had received a directive from the Queensland Mines Inspectorate ("QMI") which could lead to further delays and necessitate a reevaluation of the Company's reentry plan for the mine. On this news, Peabody's stock price fell $1.61 per share, or 5.6%, to close at $27.16 per share on May 1, 2019.

On July 31, 2019, Peabody reported additional delays to the reentry of North Goonyella, explaining that QMI's requirements had resulted in a slower rate of progress than Peabody's initial plan had contemplated. As a result, Peabody suspended its 2020 production guidance at the mine and informed investors that it was reevaluating its entire reentry plan. On this news, Peabody's stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 4.8%, to close at $21.06 per share on July 31, 2019.

On August 9, 2019, QMI released preliminary investigative findings indicating that Peabody had deficient safety systems in place at its North Goonyella mine and that the Company was not cooperating fully with QMI's investigation. On this news, Peabody's stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 2%, to close at $18.13 per share on August 9, 2019.

Finally, on October 29, 2019, Peabody disclosed that QMI was placing stringent restrictions on restarting operations at the North Goonyella mine, forcing Peabody to drastically adjust its reentry plan, ultimately announcing that there would be a delay of at least three years before any meaningful coal could be produced at the North Goonyella mine. On this news, Peabody's stock price fell $3.56 per share, or 22.19%, to close at $12.48 per share on October 29, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

