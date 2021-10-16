SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Owlet, Inc. - OWLT

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (OWLT) . Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Owlet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 4, 2021, Owlet revealed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), which stated that "the Company's marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA." Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval. Moreover, the FDA "requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values."

On this news, Owtlet's stock price fell $1.29 per share, or 23.54%, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021.

