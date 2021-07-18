SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Kansas City Southern - KSU

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kansas City Southern ("Kansas City Southern" or the "Company") (NYSE: KSU).

The investigation concerns whether KSU and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Biden to Target Railroads, Ocean Shipping in Executive Order." The article reported, in part, that the Biden administration is expected to ask "the federal Maritime Commission and the Surface Transportation Board to combat what it calls a pattern of consolidation and aggressive pricing"—by railroad companies like Kansas City Southern, among others—"that has made it onerously expensive for American companies to transport goods to market."

On this news, Kansas City Southern's stock price fell $22.46 per share, or 7.87%, to close at $262.79 per share on July 8, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

