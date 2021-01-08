SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of FuboTV Inc. - FUBO

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of fuboTV Inc. ("fuboTV or the "Company") (NYSE: FUBO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether fuboTV and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 4, 2021, The Motley Fool published an article entitled "There's a Big Problem With FuboTV Stock". The article characterized the Company as "wildly unprofitable" and "tr[ying] to put lipstick on a pig with a creative metric." Specifically, the article asserted that the Company's "adjusted contribution margin," which the Company presented in its financial reporting as a purportedly positive profitability metric, was in fact "a meaningless number . . a function of how quickly the company is gaining subscribers, not a representation of profitability." The article concluded, "that the fact that the company reports such a misleading metric is a huge red flag."

On this news, fuboTV' stock price fell $3.76 per share, or 13.43%, to close at $24.24 per share on January 4, 2021.

