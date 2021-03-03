SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - RDY

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited ("Dr. Reddy's" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Dr. Reddy's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 29, 2021, Dr. Reddy's issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020. Among other results, Dr. Reddy's posted a lower-than-expected profit for the quarter, citing the impact of "trigger based impairment charges taken on a few acquired products including gNuvaring."

On this news, Dr. Reddy's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $4.78 per ADR, or 7.24%, to close at $61.28 per ADR on January 29, 2021.

