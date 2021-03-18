SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of CorMedix Inc. - CRMD

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CorMedix, Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (CRMD) - Get Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CorMedix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 1, 2021, CorMedix issued a press release "announc[ing] that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cannot approve the New Drug Application (NDA) for DefenCath ™ (taurolidine/heparin catheter lock solution) in its present form." CorMedix informed investors that the "FDA noted concerns at the third-party manufacturing facility after a review of records requested by FDA and provided by the manufacturing facility. FDA did not specify the issues and CorMedix intends to work with the manufacturing facility to develop a plan for resolution when FDA informs the facility of the specific concerns. When we are informed of the issues, we will schedule an investor conference call to provide an update on our expected timeline for resolution. Additionally, FDA is requiring a manual extraction study to demonstrate that the labeled volume can be consistently withdrawn from the vials despite an existing in-process control to demonstrate fill volume within specifications."

On this news, CorMedix's stock price fell $5.98 per share, or 39.87%, to close at $9.02 per share on March 1, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cormedix-inc---crmd-301250616.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP