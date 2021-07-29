SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Coinbase Global, Inc. - COIN

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COIN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Coinbase and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 17, 2021, Coinbase announced a $1.25 billion convertible bond sale. Forbes.com noted that "[i]nvestors were also likely surprised by the timing of the issue, considering that Coinbase just went public in mid-April via a direct listing (which doesn't involve issuing new shares or raising capital), signaling that it didn't require cash." On this news, Coinbase's stock price fell $9.24 per share, or 3.7%, to close at $239.00 per share on May 18, 2021. Then, on May 19, 2021, Coinbase announced technical problems, including "delays . . .due to network congestion" affecting users who wished to withdraw their money.

On this news, Coinbase's stock price fell $14.20 per share, or 6%, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021.

