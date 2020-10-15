SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. - ATXI

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ("Avenue Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATXI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Avenue Therapeutics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 12, 2020, Avenue Therapeutics disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application for its intravenous ("IV") tramadol product. Specifically, the FDA advised the Company that "it cannot approve the application in its present form. The CRL stated that IV tramadol, intended to treat patients in acute pain who require an opioid, is not safe for the intended patient population. Specifically, if a patient requires an analgesic between the first dose of IV tramadol and the onset of analgesia, a rescue analgesic would be needed. The likely choice would be another opioid, which would result in opioid 'stacking' and increase the likelihood of opioid-related adverse effects."

On this news, Avenue Therapeutics' stock price fell $6.51 per share, or 58.97%, to close at $4.53 per share on October 12, 2020.

