SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Arcimoto, Inc. - FUV

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Arcimoto, Inc. ("Arcimoto" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: FUV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Arcimoto and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 23, 2021, Bonitas Research ("Bonitas") published a short-seller report addressing Arcimoto. In the report, Bonitas alleged that Arcimoto fabricated pre-orders to generate fake demand, only delivered on 19 of the 422 alleged pre-orders since 2018, sold 13 of these 19 pre-orders to an undisclosed related party, and failed to notify customers that Arcimoto had filed a total production recall notice with the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Following publication of the Bonitas report, Arcimoto's stock price fell $1.10 per share, or approximately 6.56%, to close at $15.67 on March 23, 2021.

