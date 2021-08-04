SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Allianz SE - ALIZY

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allianz SE ("Allianz or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: ALIZY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Allianz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "[s]ubsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ." Allianz stated that "[i]n light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

On this news, Allianz's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 8.03% percent, to close at $22.85 per share on August 2, 2021.

