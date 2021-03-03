SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. - UAVS

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ("AgEagle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UAVS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether AgEagle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research ("Bonitas") published a report describing the Company as "a pump & dump scheme" designed "to defraud US investors." The Bonitas report stated that the "rumor of a partnership between Amazon.com, Inc.& AgEagle was started by a promotional video uploaded to AgEagle's founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott's daughter's personal website and youtube account (the 'Promo Video')," and Bonitas claims to "have found no evidence of any 'major e-commerce customer' or any drone technology credited to AgEagle other than reference to the Promo Video." The Bonitas report further noted that "[i]n 4Q'20 an Amazon spokesperson disclosed to reporter Daniel McCoy of the Witchita Business Journal that Amazon specifically does not have any dealings with AgEagle whatsoever." On this news, AgEagle's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 18, 2021.

