SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of AbbVie Inc. - ABBV

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AbbVie Inc.("AbbVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether AbbVie and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 17, 2021, AbbVie issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for upadacitinib in the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been extended three months to late Q2 2021." The Company advised investors that "AbbVie recently received an information request from the FDA for an updated assessment of the benefit-risk profile for upadacitinib in psoriatic arthritis. AbbVie responded to the request and the FDA will require additional time for a full review of the submission."

On this news, AbbVie's stock price fell $5.80 per share, or 5.23%, to close at $105.04 per share on March 17, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: Robert S. Willoughby Pomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-abbvie-inc---abbv-301250679.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP