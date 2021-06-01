SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Credit Suisse Group AG - CS

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") (NYSE: CS).

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") (CS) - Get Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 29, 2021, Credit Suisse disclosed that it anticipated significant losses in connection with positions linked to Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos") after Archegos failed to meet margin calls the prior week, forcing the liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings. That same day, Bloomberg reported that "[m]uch of the leverage used by [Archegos] was provided by banks including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG through swaps and so-called contracts for difference[.]"

On this news, Credit Suisse's stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 11.5%, to close at $11.39 per share on March 29, 2021.

