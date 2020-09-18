SHAREHOLDER ALERT: National Investor Rights Firm Labaton Announces An Investigation Of Baozun Inc.- BZUN

Labaton Sucharow a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Baozun Inc. (BZUN) - Get Report between March 6, 2019 and November 20, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The investigation concerns whether Baozun made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Huawei"), a Chinese-based multi-national technology company, was one of the Company's largest brand partners, and paid more add-on fees for the work Baozun did for it, increasing the revenues Baozun received for Huawei work compared to the Company's other brand partners; (2) as a result, Baozun reported outsized revenue growth during the first half of 2019, which would be abruptly cut off during the second half 2019, after Baozun restructured its relationship with Huawei, as Huawei took much of its online merchandizing in-house; and (3) as a result, Baozun's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 21, 2019, Baozun announced third quarter 2019 financial results that were lower than the market had been led to expect and provided dismal fourth quarter 2019 financial guidance, blaming, in large part, the adverse "impact from terminating our service agreement with one electronics brand." Though Baozun did not disclose who that large "electronics brand" was, many in the financial media have suggested that it was Huawei. On this news, the price of Baozun ADRs fell $7.60 per ADR, or more than 17%, to close at $35.90 per ADR on November 21, 2019.

If you are a former or current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of Baozun and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

