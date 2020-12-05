SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of IHS Markit Ltd. - INFO

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating IHS Markit Ltd.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating IHS Markit Ltd. ("INFO" or the "Company") ( INFO) relating to its proposed merger with S&P Global, Inc. ("S&P"). Under the terms of the agreement, IHS Markit's shareholders will receive 0.2838 shares of S&P common stock per share.

The investigation focuses on whether IHS Markit Ltd. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/ihs-markit-ltd .

