SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of January 18, 2022 - DNA

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.("Ginkgo Bioworks" or the "Company") (DNA) between May 11, 2021and October 5, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ginkgo Bioworks made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's failure to derive real revenue from third-party customers left it almost completely dependent on related parties; (2) as a result, most, if not all, of the Company's revenue came from related parties the Company created, funded, or controlled through its ownership and board seats; (3) the Company was misclassifying and underreporting related party revenue in order to conceal the Company's near total-dependence on related parties; (4) many of the Company's new R&D partners are undisclosed related parties and/or façades; (5) as a result, the Company's valuation was significant less than Defendants disclosed to investors; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Ginkgo Bioworks, you have until January 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Ginkgo Bioworks securities between May 11, 2021 and October 5, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

