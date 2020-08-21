SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of Neonode Inc. (NEON) And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Neonode Inc.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the company's officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with recent actions, causing injury to Neonode and its shareholders.

Neonode shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/neonode-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. KASKELA LAW LLC18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100 Newtown Square, PA 19073(484) 258 - 1585(888) 715 - 1740 www.kaskelalaw.com skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

