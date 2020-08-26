SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation Of Odonate Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. ("Odonate" or the "Company") (ODT) - Get Report complied with federal securities laws. On August 24, 2020, Odonate issued a press release announcing top-line results from the Company's CONTESSA trial. The price of Odonate's stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of Odonate and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy, Esq. at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

