SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation Of Legend Biotech Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Legend Biotech Corporation ("Legend Biotech" or the "Company") (LEGN) complied with federal securities laws. On September 21, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fangliang Zhang, "is presently under residential surveillance" by Chinese law enforcement. Legend Biotech also disclosed that the Chinese Customs Anti-Smuggling Department has inspected certain business facilities of Legend Biotech's parent and majority shareholder, including Legend Biotech's location in Nanjing, in connection with "an investigation relating to suspected violations of import and export regulations" under Chinese law. The price of Legend Biotech's stock fell following the announcement.

