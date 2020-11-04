SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - EIGI, TNAV, ALSK, BSTC, CXO

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share in cash.

Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to V99, Inc., a corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, for $4.80 per share.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $3.00 per share in cash.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Endo International plc for $88.50 per share.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ConocoPhillips. Under the terms of the merger, Concho shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Concho common stock they own.

