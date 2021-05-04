SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies - KNL, INDB, PFPT, FBC, MRLN

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Knoll, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Knoll, Inc. (KNL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. If you are a Knoll shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Meridian Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Independent Bank stock in connection with the merger. If you are an Independent Bank shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $176.00 per share in cash. If you are a Proofpoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. Upon closing, Flagstar shareholders are expected to own approximately 32% of the combined company . If you are a Flagstar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to HPS Investment Partners LLC for $23.50 per share. If you are a Marlin Business shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies--knl-indb-pfpt-fbc-mrln-301283732.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP