SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PFPT, FBC, MRLN, TRMT, FCBP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Proofpoint, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $176.00 per share in cash. If you are a Proofpoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. Upon closing, Flagstar shareholders are expected to own approximately 32% of the combined company . If you are a Flagstar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to HPS Investment Partners LLC for $23.50 per share. If you are a Marlin Business shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to RMR Mortgage Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Tremont shareholders will receive 0.520 of a newly issued RMR Mortgage common share for each Tremont common share owned. Upon closing, Tremont shareholders are expected to own approximately 30% of the combined company's outstanding common shares. If you are a Tremont shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, First Choice common stockholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each First Choice common share held and cash in lieu of fractional shares. Upon closing, First Choice shareholders are expected to own approximately 20% of the combined company. If you are a First Choice shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq. (212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-pfpt-fbc-mrln-trmt-fcbp-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301298373.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP