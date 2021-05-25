SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NETE, CADE, EFSC, MFNC, STL, AMRB; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Net Element, Inc.

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with privately-held electric vehicle company Mullen Technologies, Inc. If you are a Net Element shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale BancorpSouth Bank. Under the terms of the merger, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth stock for each share of Cadence they own. The agreement also allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share. If you are a Cadence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Choice Bancorp. First Choice shareholders are expected to receive Enterprise Financial stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing, Enterprise Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 80% of the combined company. If you are an Enterprise Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Webster Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Sterling Bancorp shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.463 of a Webster share for each share of Sterling Bancorp stock they own. If you are a Sterling Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American River Bankshares (AMRB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bank of Marin Bancorp. In connection with the merger, American River shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock for each share of American River common stock outstanding. If you are an American River shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

