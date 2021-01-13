SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CMD, TCF, ALSK, SMTX, ZAGG; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to STERIS plc for approximately $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share per Cantel common share. If you are a Cantel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the merger, TCF shareholders will reportedly receive 3.0028 Huntington shares for each TCF share. If you are a TCF shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ATN International, Inc. for $3.40 per share in cash. If you are an Alaska Communications shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $6.044 per share in cash. If you are a SMTC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, ZAGG shareholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash, and an additional contingent amount of up to $0.25 per share to be paid if ZAGG's Paycheck Protection Program Loan is forgiven and any audit related thereto is satisfactorily completed. If you are a ZAGG shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cmd-tcf-alsk-smtx-zagg-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301207205.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP