SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Clover Health Investments Investigated For Possible Securities Laws Violations By Labaton Sucharow; Investors Should Contact The Firm

Labaton Sucharow, a national securities litigation firm, announces that it is investigating Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Clover Health provides healthcare insurance services and purports to use proprietary technology to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data. On January 7, 2021, Clover merged with SPAC Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) and began to trade under the symbol CLOV on NASDAQ. This morning, Hindenburg Research issued a report stating that prior to the merger, Clover has been under active investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals. Clover did not reveal that it was under active investigation by the DOJ. Clover's shares have plunged in pre-market trading, falling as much as $1.80 per share or 13%.

Labaton Sucharow is investigating whether Clover and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of Clover and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to these investigations, please contact using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005845/en/