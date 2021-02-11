Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Synacor, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Centre Lane Partners

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Centre Lane Partners.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/synacor-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Synacor's financial outlook is improving and yet Synacor shareholders will receive only $2.20 for each Synacor share they own. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Synacor by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Synacor accepts a superior bid. Synacor insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Synacor's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Synacor.

If you own Synacor common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/synacor-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

