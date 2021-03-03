Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Shareholders Will Receive A Fair Price In Communications Systems, Inc.'s Transaction With Pineapple Energy

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CSI (NASDAQ: JCS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Pineapple Energy.

Ademi LLP alleges CSI's financial outlook is excellent and yet CSI shareholders will not receive adequate compensation for their shares of CSI. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CSI by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if CSI accepts a superior bid. CSI insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of CSI's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CSI.

