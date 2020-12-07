Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether SEACOR Holdings Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With AIP

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating SEACOR Holdings Inc. (CKH) - Get Report for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with AIP.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/seacor-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges SEACOR's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $41.50 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for SEACOR by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if SEACOR accepts a superior bid. SEACOR insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of SEACOR's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for SEACOR.

If you own common stock in SEACOR and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/seacor-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

