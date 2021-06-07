MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Blackstone.

MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating QTS Realty Trust (QTS) - Get Report for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Blackstone.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/qts-realty-trust or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges QTS Realty's financial outlook is excellent and yet QTS Realty shareholders will receive only $77. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for QTS Realty by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if QTS Realty accepts a superior bid. QTS Realty insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of QTS Realty's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for QTS Realty.

If you own QTS Realty common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/qts-realty-trust.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP Guri AdemiToll Free: (866) 264-3995Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-qts-realty-trust-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-blackstone-301306936.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP