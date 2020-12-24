Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether PRGX Global, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Ardian

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) - Get Report for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Ardian.

Ademi LLP alleges PRGX Global's financial outlook is improving and yet PRGX Global shareholders will receive only $7.71 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for PRGX Global by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if PRGX Global accepts a superior bid. PRGX Global insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of PRGX Global's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for PRGX Global.

