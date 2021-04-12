Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Luminex Corporation Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With DiaSorin

MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with DiaSorin.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/luminex-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Luminex's financial outlook is excellent and yet Luminex shareholders will receive only $37 for each share of Luminex they own. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Luminex by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Luminex accepts a superior bid. Luminex insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Luminex's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Luminex.

If you own Luminex common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/luminex-corporation.

