Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Houston Wire & Cable Company Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Omni Cable

MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Houston Wire (NASDAQ: HWCC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Omni Cable.

MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Houston Wire (HWCC) - Get Report for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Omni Cable.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/houston-wire-cable-company or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Houston Wire's financial outlook is excellent and yet Houston Wire shareholders will receive only $5.30 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $91 million. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Houston Wire by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Houston Wire accepts a superior bid. Houston Wire insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Houston Wire's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Houston Wire.

If you own Houston Wire common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/houston-wire-cable-company.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP Guri AdemiToll Free: (866) 264-3995Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-houston-wire--cable-company-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-omni-cable-301256106.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP