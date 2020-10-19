Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Front Yard Residential Corporation Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Pretium And Ares Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Front Yard (NYSE: RESI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Pretium and Ares Management.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/front-yard-residential-corporation-0 or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Front Yard's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $13.50 for each share of Front Yard common stock they own. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Front Yard by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Front Yard accepts a superior bid. Front Yard insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Front Yard's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Front Yard.

If you own common stock in Front Yard and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/front-yard-residential-corporation-0.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

