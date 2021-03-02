MILWAUKEE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Boingo (NASDAQ: WIFI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Digital Colony.

MILWAUKEE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Boingo (WIFI) - Get Report for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Digital Colony.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/boingo-wireless-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Boingo's financial outlook is excellent and yet Boingo shareholders will receive only $14 for each share of Boingo. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Boingo by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Boingo accepts a superior bid. Boingo insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Boingo's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Boingo.

If you own Boingo common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/boingo-wireless-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP Guri AdemiToll Free: (866) 264-3995Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-boingo-wireless-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-digital-colony-301238026.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP