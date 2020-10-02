Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Nautic Partners

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating American Renal Associates (NYSE: ARA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Nautic Partners.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/american-renal-associates-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges American Renal Associates' financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $11.50 for each share of American Renal Associates common stock held. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for American Renal Associates by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if American Renal Associates accepts a superior bid. American Renal Associates insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of American Renal Associates' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for American Renal Associates.

If you own common stock in American Renal Associates and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/american-renal-associates-holdings-inc.

If you own common stock in American Renal Associates and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/american-renal-associates-holdings-inc.

