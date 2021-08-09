Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether American National Group, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Brookfield Reinsurance

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating American National (NASDAQ: ANAT), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Brookfield Reinsurance.

Ademi LLP alleges American National's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet American National shareholders will receive only $190. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for American National by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a penalty of $178.5 million if American National accepts a superior bid. American National insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of American National's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for American National.

