SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or "the Company") (PTON) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 11, 2020 and April 16, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 28, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Peloton's Tread+ product was a serious safety risk to small children and pets, resulting in multiple incidents of injury to both including the tragic death of one child. The Company knew about the safety risk but did not treat safety as a priority, failing to recall or suggest a usage halt of the Tread+. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") announced that the Tread+ represented a serious risk to public safety and urged consumers with small children to stop using the product. The CPSC also found that the Tread+ represented a safety risk to consumers that lost their balance. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Peloton, investors suffered damages.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

