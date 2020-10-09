SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean" or "the Company") (RCL) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 7, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Royal Caribbean told investors that the impact of COVID-19 would be minor. The Company falsely stated that global bookings outside of China were strong and not slowing. In fact, the Company was suffering from significant drops in bookings due to customer concerns about COVID-19. While the Company touted rigorous safety protocols, its ships were actually following wholly inadequate procedures to prevent the spread of the virus. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Royal Caribbean, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005375/en/