SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against STAAR Surgical Company And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against STAAR Surgical Company ("STAAR" or "the Company") (STAA) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2020 and August 10, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. STAAR is the subject of a report by investment analyst J Capital titled, "STARR Surgical, Less Than Meets the Eye." The report alleges that the Company has overstated its sales in China by at least one-third, "meaning all of the Company's $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake." The report, based on extensive interviews and research, states that the Company reports fake sales numbers and then marks up marketing costs in a scheme to hide "phantom" revenue. Based on this news, shares of STAAR fell by 6% on August 11, 2020, damaging investors.

