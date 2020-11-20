SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against K12 Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against K12 Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against K12 Inc. ("K12" or "the Company") (LRN) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 27, 2020 and September 18, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 19, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. K12 failed to build and maintain the necessary technology, infrastructure, and knowledgebase necessary to support increased demand for distance learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company lacked the appropriate cybersecurity measures necessary to prevent its systems from being disabled by bad actors. The Company failed to provide support and training to educators, parents, and students. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about K12, investors suffered damages.

