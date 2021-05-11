Shared-Ranch Living: A Fresh, Viable Option To Experience Ranch Ownership Away From City Living

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are reconsidering major lifestyle shifts as we approach the post pandemic era.

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are reconsidering major lifestyle shifts as we approach the post pandemic era. The widespread trend of working from home has inspired workers to explore their options. Boomers and younger professionals are moving up their timetables for relocation or retirement, while some families are looking for a second home. Others simply hanker for a new lifestyle, to escape from it all.

Sun West Ranch offers a simplified lifestyle, where buyers can settle in and savor making a lower environmental impact on nature while serving as stewards of the spectacular natural beauty that surrounds them.

It's these kinds of folks who are finding that owning a share of a 2,000-acre ranch in Montana is their personal remedy. Sun West Ranch offers a simplified lifestyle, where buyers can settle in and savor making a lower environmental impact on nature while serving as stewards of the spectacular natural beauty that surrounds them.

"It's different here, more low-key. We get the ranch experience without all the chores," said Don Alstead, year-round resident at Sun West Ranch, a shared-ranch community located in the Madison Valley in southwestern Montana, 45 minutes from Yellowstone.

Homesteading at the Ranch comes with country-style amenities. Here you can cast for prized trout along three miles of the Madison River or try your luck at one of four private spring-fed trout ponds. Hike or saddle up and explore miles of back-country trails or ski cross-country in the winter. All this, plus a private entry and an experienced ranch team that takes care of upkeep and maintains roads year-round.

Homeowners share an equestrian center, minimizing the need to sub-divide the land for individual barns. Unlike the private residential "club lifestyle" found at the Yellowstone Club and other luxury housing opportunities at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, the Ranch encourages self-sufficiency and avoids over-commercialization.

Shared-ranches offer a range of amenities. Ranches may focus on big game hunting others may be designed with those interested in owning land in a shared agricultural setting, where they take on shared responsibility for operations.

Sun West Ranch appeals to people with a more down-to-earth concern about conservation and the preservation of the land and wildlife.

The just-released final phase of eighteen home sites complete Sun West Ranch, for a total of fifty-five homesteads. With prices starting in the low $200,000's for lots three to eleven acres in size plus monthly association fees you can hang your hat at the Ranch as opposed to purchasing a ranch that could cost in excess over several million dollars, not including on-going maintenance fees.

Susan Reese, owner of a successful property investment company in Dallas, swore she would never buy a second home. Why buy when you can rent a house whenever you want to get away? And why deal with the upkeep - especially of acres and acres of land? She holds up her Sun West Ranch house key and says, "This is all I need, they do everything else."

Go to sunwestranch.com for further information.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shared-ranch-living-a-fresh-viable-option-to-experience-ranch-ownership-away-from-city-living-301289044.html

SOURCE Sun West Ranch