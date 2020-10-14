ShardSecure Named "SINET Company To Watch" In New SINET 16 Innovators Awards Category

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure™, the world's most innovative provider of data privacy and security with Microshard™ technology, was recognized by SINET recently as a "SINET Company to Watch", a new category of achievement that SINET...

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure™, the world's most innovative provider of data privacy and security with Microshard™ technology, was recognized by SINET recently as a "SINET Company to Watch", a new category of achievement that SINET introduced this year as part of their annual SINET 16 Innovators Awards.

The "SINET Companies to Watch" distinction was awarded to just three companies that the judging panel recognized as early stage startups with especially strong value add. "The SINET 16 Innovators Awards are well-known and highly-regarded within the cybersecurity industry," said ShardSecure CEO and Co-founder, Bob Lam. "We are honored that this year's esteemed panel of judges recognize the value of our Microshard™ technology and the importance of eliminating the sensitivity of data in the cloud."

The SINET organization connects senior level private and government security professionals with solution providers, buyers, researchers and innovators to accelerate cybersecurity innovation through collaboration. SINET assesses emerging technologies and products from hundreds of companies across the globe each year to select winders of the SINET 16 Awards. As one of three recipients of the "SINET Companies to Watch" awards, ShardSecure joins a prestigious lineup of organizations bringing compelling new technology to the cybersecurity market.

The list of winners of the SINET 16 Innovators Awards is viewable on the SINET 16 website at https://www.security-innovation.org/sinet16-award/. To learn more about ShardSecure, visit https://www.shardsecure.com/.

About ShardSecure: Headquartered in New York City, ShardSecure is the world's most innovative data security company, disrupting the data privacy and security market with Microshard™ technology - the only solution capable of breaking data into single-digit bytes and distributing across cloud locations without sacrificing performance. Microsharding provides zero data sensitivity for cloud-stored or on-prem data. Led by veteran cybersecurity entrepreneurs and investors, ShardSecure works with some of the world's most successful companies in healthcare, financial services and technology to ensure ultimate data privacy and compliance, while making data migration to the cloud easier and faster than ever. Learn more at https://shardsecure.com/.

