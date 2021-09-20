SHARC Energy Grows North American Footprint

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the National Western Center, Trico LivingWell and 303 Battery projects. The Company has shipped and delivered the units to each of the respective sites for installation and commissioning scheduled in the first half of 2022.

These projects showcase a 3.8 megawatt (MW) district energy system, the largest wastewater heat recovery project in North America to date, a forward-thinking senior-living facility and one of the first Zero Net Energy certified residential building complex in Colorado, Alberta and Washington, respectively. Each of these installations highlight the variety of target verticals for SHARC Energy's technology and brings increases awareness of SHARC Energy products as reliable, cost-effective and consistent solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating fresh water savings.

National Western Center, a Denver, Colorado, 250-acre academic campus development of indoor and outdoor spaces designed to host innovation and research labs, farmers markets, international conferences, outdoor festivals and everything in between, is a 3.8 MW district energy project currently considered the largest wastewater heat recovery project in North America and potentially the world. The system will supply 90% of the campus heating and cooling needs and help National Western Center avoid emitting an estimated 2,600 metric tonnes of CO 2 annually. This project is a marquee demonstration in the United States of the power of wastewater and provides example to the legitimacy of wastewater district energy projects for the purposes of low carbon heating and fresh water saving cooling.

Trico LivingWell in Calgary, Alberta will be installing two PIRANHA T15's in two thoughtfully-planned residences. The PIRANHA T15's will reduce up to 100% of the CO 2 emissions involved in the hot water production for the residences. These two units represent the 2 nd and 3 rd installation of a PIRANHA system in Alberta.

"Sales in a market like Alberta where natural gas is dominant can prove to be difficult for a clean energy technology like ours," said SHARC Energy CEO Lynn Mueller. "However, this project highlights the growing trend of forward-thinking businesses and business owners understanding the need to reduce carbon emissions as stewards of the environment."

303 Battery, by Sustainable Living Innovations, LLC, a 15-story, 112-unit complex in Seattle's Belltown neighbourhood is utilizing a PIRANHA T15 to assist the development in becoming one of the first residential towers to be certified as Zero Net Energy by the International Living Future Institute.

"With each SHARC Energy installation comes increased momentum and visibility to the viability of wastewater energy recovery systems," says Mr. Mueller. "Q3 2021 is shaping up to be a strong quarter for the Company. We are so excited for the future of SHARC Energy and the industry."

The Company has over 25 system installations completed or in progress globally with sites harnessing the power of wastewater in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada ( CSE: SHRC), the United States ( OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany ( Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

