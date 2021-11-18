Shaquille O'Neal And Epson Unwrap Tech Picks For A Memorable Holiday Season

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for making lists and checking them twice as families look to reunite in person for holiday celebrations. Whether looking for the perfect gift or planning an unforgettable get together, Epson and Shaquille O'Neal are ringing in the holiday season with top tech picks to help make this year's celebration stand out. From festive family prints with the EcoTank® ET-2850 printer, merry movie nights with the Epson EpiqVision™ Mini EF12 projector or a trip down memory lane with the FastFoto® FF-680W photo scanner, Epson technology is here to help make the holidays more memorable than ever.

"Holidays are a special time where families plan to celebrate the season with loved ones both near and far. Trusted tech tools can help them reminisce special memories from years past and create epic new ones," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Imaging & Printing, Epson America. "Epson technology enables families to cherish gatherings by creating festive and personalized décor, streaming epic holiday movies, preserving priceless memories, and sending holiday cards to loved ones far away."

Shaq is unwrapping his favorite Epson home technology with tips on how families can take holiday printing, streaming, and scanning to the next level:

Festive Family Crafts - A popular tradition for many families is sending out holiday cards to loved ones. Make the activity a true DIY experience and create personalized, professional-quality cards at home with the EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer. Fast, affordable and easy to use, Epson EcoTank printers are on the top of Shaq's list with "fill and chill" high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks to deliver the perfect print without the worry of running out of ink. With up to two years of ink in the box, 1 outstanding photo and print quality and a host of creative features, families can spread holiday cheer and decorate the halls with festive décor, photo booth props and more.

The EcoTank ET-2850 ($299.99), EpiqVision Mini EF12 ($999.99), and FastFoto FF-680W ($599.99) are all available through major retailers nationwide and on the Epson store.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

EPSON, EcoTank and FastFoto are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson EpiqVision is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

1 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 125 pages.2 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster.3 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory, and operating system of the connected computer.4 Requires Epson FastFoto App download. Data usage rates may apply. Android™ and iOS® compatible.

