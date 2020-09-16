Shaquanda Gordon (Photo: Business Wire)

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced last week that it has hired Shaquanda Gordon as Vice President of Human Resources, Talent and Diversity. Ms. Gordon will build on the Company's efforts to ensure a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce by driving the overall human capital strategy for the organization. In this newly created position, Ms. Gordon will lead the HR, Talent and Diversity & Inclusion teams responsible for developing and executing upon diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, and talent development strategies that drive a high performing inclusive culture for SpartanNash's family of more than 19,000 associates working throughout the United States. She will report to Yvonne Trupiano, EVP and Chief Human Resources and Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer.

"With over 15 years of HR functional and leadership experience in distribution and retail environments, Shaquanda has the HR experience and executive leadership needed to advance SpartanNash's internal and external diversity and inclusion initiatives and to drive overall associate engagement as we continue to make SpartanNash a leading distributor of grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges," said Trupiano. "The combination of the oversight for talent acquisition and development and diversity and inclusion will ensure our commitment to diversity and inclusion is present in all people decisions."

Prior to joining SpartanNash on September 8, 2020, Ms. Gordon served as Gordon Food Services' (GFS) Vice President, North American Human Resources. She also has served in progressive HR leadership roles at Perrigo, Meijer, and Priority Health. In addition, she spent more than ten years as an adjunct for Davenport University. Ms. Gordon is a Certified Diversity Executive (CDE), Professional in Human Resources (PHR), and Society of Human Resources Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Women's Resource Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 155 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

